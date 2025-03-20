Netanyahu: 'Deep State' using justice system against 'the people's will'

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a message on its official X account on Wednesday, asserting that "in the US and Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will."

About an hour later, this message was deleted and then republished on Benjamin Netanyahu's personal account.

The post demonstrates the deep-set tension between the government and the judicial system, as Netanyahu is in open conflict with several state institutions, notably the judicial system and Shin Bet security agency. It also echoes the rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, who regularly uses the concept of "Deep State" to denote a supposed internal resistance to his administration.

In parallel, a new development in the "Qatar-gate" scandal over the past month broke out on Wednesday, with Israeli businessman Gil Birger admitting he transferred money from Jay Footlik, a Qatari lobbyist in the US, to Eli Feldstein, a former Netanyahu aide under investigation. According to Birger, he did it as a favor to Footlik from tax reasons. The investigation into the "Qatar-gate" case, which focuses on alleged ties between advisors in the Prime Minister's Office and Qatar, is under a gag order, issued at the request of police for a duration of 30 days and allows for no details of the investigation to be published. This case, which is gaining momentum, could pose a new challenge for Netanyahu, who is already faced with several corruption trials and growing criticism over his handling of the war in the Gaza Strip and the hostage crisis.

The use of the "Deep State" rhetoric by the Israeli prime minister marks a new stage in his communication strategy, directly borrowing from Trump's political style to try to delegitimize institutions that represent a challenge to his power.

The development in the scandal, as well as the renewed operations in Gaza and the plight of the hostages, drew protesters in their thousands across the country on Wednesday.