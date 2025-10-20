Netanyahu defends war strategy, ceasefire deal in fiery Knesset address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech Monday at the opening of the Knesset’s winter session, vowing to continue the war against Hamas while defending the ceasefire agreement linked to the release of hostages.

Netanyahu credited Israel’s military pressure for forcing Hamas to accept the current deal, claiming that the Israel Defense Forces’ advance “into the heart of Gaza City, the last stronghold of Hamas,” brought the group to the negotiating table.

“If I had listened to those who called to stop the war,” he said, “Israel would have suffered a crushing defeat, and the entire country would have gone up in nuclear smoke.”

The prime minister accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire the previous day by killing Israeli soldiers in Rafah, prompting a massive Israeli response. “The IDF dropped 153 tons of explosives on dozens of targets,” Netanyahu said, warning that “the truce is not a license to threaten Israel.”

He asserted that Israel had “restored its deterrence” and “reestablished itself as a great power,” promising that Hamas would be eliminated “militarily and politically” by the end of the ceasefire’s second phase.

Despite his combative tone, Netanyahu ended on a note of strength through diplomacy: “Peace is made with the strong, not with the weak. And today, everyone knows that Israel is stronger than ever.”