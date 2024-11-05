Netanyahu drops political bombshell firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Citing a breakdown in trust during Israel's ongoing multi-front war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday. Gallant will be replaced by Israel Katz, the current foreign minister.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1853864452883349850 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu's decision sent shockwaves through Israel, with opposition leaders and some commentators branding it "madness," and pointing out that its timing, coinciding with the U.S. election, appeared calculated to minimize the fallout.

Gallant issued a statement, saying his priority is Israel's security, not party politics. "My priorities have always been clear: the State of Israel, the IDF and the defense establishment—only then comes my personal future," he said, pointing out that his dismissal comes after a "series of stunning achievements" by the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad and the entire defense establishment.

"We struck in Gaza and Lebanon, eliminated terrorist leaders across the Middle East, and for the first time ever delivered a precise, lethal and swift blow to Iran. I am proud of the defense establishment's accomplishments," he added.