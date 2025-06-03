Netanyahu faces pivotal cross-examination in corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters the most critical phase of his ongoing corruption trial on Tuesday as he faces cross-examination by state prosecutors for the first time.

Following 29 hearings led by his defense attorney Amit Haddad, prosecutors Yehudit Tirosh and Yonatan Tadmor are now taking the lead.

At the outset of the session, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman reminded Netanyahu that “the obligation to tell the truth remains in effect until the end of your testimony.”

The hearing quickly shifted focus to the special arrangements granted during Netanyahu’s previous police interrogations. Prosecutor Tadmor asked whether all eight sessions were coordinated in advance with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu confirmed the coordination, citing the constraints of his governmental role: “It wasn’t possible to come to me by surprise,” he said.

Haim Goldberg/ Flash 90

This phase of the trial comes two years after judges expressed doubts about the prosecution’s corruption charge in Case 4000, even recommending it be dropped. The prosecution chose to proceed, arguing that Netanyahu’s cross-examination could reveal new evidence.

For the prosecution, this is considered a make-or-break moment—possibly their last opportunity to substantiate claims that Netanyahu not only knew Shlomo Filber was pushing regulatory favors for telecom giant Bezeq but that he instructed him to do so in exchange for positive media coverage on the Walla news site. Unlike the narrative-driven responses he gave under his defense's guidance, Netanyahu must now respond concisely to pointed questions that could determine the outcome of this landmark trial.