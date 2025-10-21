Netanyahu fires National Security Chief Tzachi Hanegbi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ended the tenure of Tzachi Hanegbi, his national security adviser and head of the National Security Council (Malal).

Hanegbi confirmed his departure after being informed of the imminent appointment of a successor, stating: “My mission as head of the Council ends today. I will remain available to my replacement if necessary.”

Sources close to the Prime Minister indicate the decision reflects deep disagreements over Israel’s Gaza strategy. Hanegbi reportedly supported a “partial agreement” with Hamas and opposed a full occupation of Gaza City, positions viewed by Netanyahu’s team as too conciliatory.

In his statement, Hanegbi acknowledged his share of responsibility for the October 7 failures, saying: “The terrible failure of October 7, for which I share responsibility, must be thoroughly examined in order to draw lessons and restore shaken trust.” He also praised the resilience of Israeli unity, noting it had “shattered the illusions of its enemies.”

Analysts view Hanegbi’s departure as Netanyahu’s move to consolidate political control over security matters as the government prepares for the post-war phase in Gaza.