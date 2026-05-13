Netanyahu government paralyzed as Haredi crisis dissolves coalition majority

The Israeli government collapsed into a state of legislative paralysis on Wednesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to withdraw all coalition bills from the Knesset agenda following an open revolt by his ultra-Orthodox allies.

The sudden breakdown in governance marks a historic rift in the right-wing bloc, as the Haredi parties, once Netanyahu’s most reliable partners, signaled they are no longer committed to maintaining the current administration.

The crisis reached a breaking point after Rabbi Dov Lando, the influential spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah faction, launched an unprecedented attack on the Prime Minister.

Labeling Netanyahu a "liar," the Rabbi reportedly instructed his party members to move toward dissolving the Knesset. This shift was mirrored by Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who notably refused to reaffirm his party's loyalty to the Likud, suggesting that the long-standing "bloc" strategy has effectively ended.

The immediate casualty of this political infighting was the government’s legislative program, including the controversial "revocation of senior officials" law.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal, aimed at curbing the powers of the Attorney General, was pulled when it became clear the ultra-Orthodox factions would not provide the necessary majority. In a show of force, opposition leaders subsequently withdrew their own private bills, declaring that a government unable to pass its own laws has lost the mandate to rule and must call for early elections.

Adding to the tension is the ongoing dispute over the formation of a National Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 attacks. Current negotiations over the commission have been marred by controversy, specifically regarding a proposal that would allow the State Comptroller to appoint opposition representatives if Yair Lapid refuses to cooperate. Critics have condemned the move as a political maneuver, particularly given the potential appointment of Netanyahu's personal lawyer to the position of State Comptroller.

With the Haredi leadership now stating that "all options are open," the coalition finds itself without a functioning majority for the first time since its formation. As the opposition intensifies its calls for the government to "go home," the political upheaval suggests that the 2026 legislative calendar may be cut short by a move toward a national vote.