Netanyahu hails Israeli resilience in Rosh Hashanah address

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a message to the Israeli public, praising their resilience and honoring soldiers and security forces whom he called “the wall of protection of the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu cited recent military achievements, including what he described as a “historic operation” that eliminated an existential threat from Iran. “We struck hard at the Iranian axis, in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and even on Iranian soil,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that Israeli forces would continue operations in Gaza with the goal of “definitively defeating Hamas and bringing all our hostages back.” He expressed solidarity with bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of the wounded and the safe return of captives.

Netanyahu also pledged to strengthen Israel’s economy and security through technology, artificial intelligence, and defense industries. He highlighted plans to rebuild communities in the north and south, heavily damaged by the conflict, and reaffirmed his commitment to broadening “the circle of peace” in the region.

“May this year be one of unity, victory, and peace,” he concluded, extending New Year wishes to all Israelis.