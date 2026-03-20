Netanyahu: 'I did not mock Jesus – that's fake news'

A storm erupted on social media overnight into Thursday following remarks made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference, which were perceived by many as disrespectful toward the figure of Jesus.

The commotion began after Netanyahu was asked a question by Guy Azriel, the diplomatic correspondent of i24NEWS Hebrew Channel, when he included a reference in his answer that sparked harsh criticism for offending the feelings of Christians around the world.

Netanyahu published a clarification of his remarks this morning: "More fake news about my attitude toward Christians, who are protected and flourishing in Israel. Let me clarify: I did not defame Jesus Christ at my press conference this evening. On the contrary, I quoted the great American historian Will Durant."

"Durant, an ardent admirer of Jesus, determined that morality in itself is not sufficient to ensure survival. A civilization that is morally superior may still fall into the hands of a cruel enemy if it does not possess the strength to defend itself. 'No offense was intended,' Netanyahu stated."

The storm broke out after the press conference when a segment was published in which Netanyahu is heard responding to our political correspondent’s question about the attack on gas facilities in Iran and the stability of the regime.

In his response, Netanyahu spoke about the need for military strength alongside morality, and quoted Durant: “Jesus is no better than Genghis Khan, because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will prevail over good.”