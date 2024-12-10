Netanyahu, accused of corruption, appears in court to testify

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday to testify in his corruption cases.

"Nothing is proven here in court," said Amit Haddad, Netanyahu's lawyer in opening remarks. "The irregularities in the indictment indicate two things: the prosecutor's lack of evidence, and that the police did not investigate a crime, they investigated a person."

"The Prime Minister will speak without filters," he added.

Due to security considerations, and after his request to transfer the hearing from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, Netanyahu's entourage, ministers, and lawmakers arrived at the Tel Aviv District Court. This comes five years after the criminal case was opened.

Meanwhile, protesters arrived at the square next to the court with the aim of holding demonstrations, both in support of the Prime Minister and against him. The families of the kidnapped are also expected to come to demonstrate.

This is a developing story