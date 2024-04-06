"Netanyahu is purposely derailing the deal" mother of hostage says

In a press conference ahead of protests in Tel Aviv, relatives of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza expressed frustration towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of obstructing efforts to secure the release of their loved ones.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan Zangauker is among the captives, asserted, "Netanyahu is purposely derailing the deal and standing between us and our loved ones in Gaza."

She highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the hostages cannot afford to wait any longer for a resolution.

Zangauker further urged coalition members with a conscience to intervene, stating, "The obstacle to the deal must be removed now and Netanyahu must be replaced immediately."

The families also criticized Netanyahu's government for allegedly prioritizing political considerations over the well-being of the hostages. They highlighted the frustration felt by many in the public, as polls indicate a belief that Netanyahu is delaying a deal with Hamas for political reasons.

Meanwhile, in the town of Rehovot, more than 200 protesters gathered to demand the release of the hostages and immediate elections, according to reports from the Ynet news site. The demonstrations come six months after the kidnapping of captives in Gaza during the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas.

Organizers of the protests condemned what they described as "criminal abandonment" by Netanyahu and his government, accusing them of failing to take decisive action to secure an agreement for the release of the hostages.