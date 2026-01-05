Netanyahu: Israel and US Aligned on Iran, support Iranian people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are in full agreement on Iran, describing their personal relationship and the Israel-U.S. partnership as “a recipe for the continuation of our successes in 2026.”

Speaking during the parliamentary "40 signatures" debate, Netanyahu highlighted close cooperation between Jerusalem and Washington on key regional issues, including efforts to repatriate the remains of Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza.

Turning to Iran, Netanyahu delivered a firm warning. “We will not allow Iran to rebuild its ballistic missile industry, and we will certainly not let it restart its nuclear program,” he said. He stressed that the shared Israeli-U.S. position is based on a zero-enrichment principle, requiring Iran to export all enriched uranium and ensure its nuclear facilities remain under strict, permanent monitoring.

Netanyahu also sent a message to the Iranian people, expressing solidarity with their “struggle for freedom and justice.” He described Iran as facing “a decisive moment,” suggesting that its citizens could shape their own future.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile program, which remain central security concerns for Israel and its allies.