Netanyahu on the attack against Shas MK: 'A wild handful of protesters'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on MK Yoav Ben Tzur from Shas on Saturday night by ultra-Orthodox draft protesters in Jerusalem. He claimed it was a "violent assault by a small, unruly group of protesters."

This after Ben-Tzur was assaulted by Haredi protesters for his part in advancing a bill to regulate the conscription for yeshiva students.

According to Netanyahu, "Even when there are disagreements, there is absolutely no place for violence. Law enforcement authorities must act with a firm hand against any attempt to intimidate or harm public officials."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also issued a statement condemning the attack on MK Yoav Ben Tzur, saying, "This is not the way of the Torah, this is not the way of the State of Israel. These violent offenders must be dealt with severely."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1989807490180288757 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yisrael Party Chairman, former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, said, "The attack on MK Ben Tzur is a grave manifestation of the loss of governance and the loss of shame among lawbreakers who are encouraged by leaders. This is an incident that requires immediate action and the arrest of all draft-dodging thugs. The phenomenon of separatism from the State of Israel demands deep and systemic treatment — first and foremost in education, conscription, and citizens' obligations. It must not continue."

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman, MK Avigdor Lieberman, said, "The attack by dozens of Haredim on MK Ben Tzur from Shas is another example of why we must immediately level the playing field. All citizens of the state are subject to one, uniform, and singular legal system. Zero tolerance for lawbreakers — from draft dodgers and refusers to crime and protection rackets. Very soon — we will bring order here!"

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox anti-draft activists blocked the car of Knesset member Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas) in Jerusalem last night, after he visited a synagogue in the Bucharim neighborhood. Some of them jumped on the car and caused damage; cardboard boxes and garbage bags were thrown at the vehicle in protest against the draft law. A Border Police force was dispatched to rescue him.

The Shas movement responded by stating that it "strongly condemns the serious attack on the vehicle of MK Yoav Ben Tzur, which was carried out this evening in Jerusalem by a handful of rioters. Acts of violence of this kind, which cause a desecration of God's name, are not the way of the Torah and do not represent any God-fearing community."