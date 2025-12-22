Netanyahu outlines regional ambitions after Israel–Greece–Cyprus summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides concluded a landmark trilateral summit in Jerusalem on Monday, signaling a deepening of cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean amid rising regional tensions.

Speaking at a press conference following the summit, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s vigilance in the face of potential threats.

Addressing recent regional developments, he warned that any aggression against Israel, including from Iran, would be met with a “very severe response.”

He also directed a pointed message at regional powers with expansionist ambitions, declaring, “To those who fantasize about reestablishing empires over our lands- forget it. It’s not going to happen.”

The summit culminated in a broad agreement covering security, defense, energy, technology, and humanitarian cooperation.

The leaders pledged to strengthen trilateral coordination on military and counterterrorism matters, as well as maritime security, with the planned inauguration of the Maritime Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Cyprus in 2026. Emergency preparedness and health collaboration will also be enhanced, ensuring rapid response to natural disasters and medical emergencies.

Humanitarian issues formed a significant part of the discussions. The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the safe delivery of aid to Gaza, including through the Amalthea maritime corridor, coordinated with the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC). The summit also emphasized the immediate return of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili and the disarmament of Hamas in accordance with the Gaza Peace Plan endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Energy and regional connectivity were highlighted as key pillars of cooperation, with commitments to advance natural gas projects, electricity interconnectors, and renewable energy initiatives. Leaders also pledged to promote economic integration through the Great Sea Interconnector and the broader India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, further cementing the region’s strategic and economic resilience.

The summit also set the stage for enhanced collaboration in science, technology, and innovation, including joint research initiatives, coordinated access to EU funding programs, and the establishment of a working group on artificial intelligence.

In addition, the leaders outlined plans to expand regional diplomacy, support Israel-Lebanon dialogue, and strengthen ties with the European Union. They reaffirmed the importance of Jerusalem’s religious significance and underscored a collective determination to combat rising global antisemitism.

A key focus of the summit was the reunification of Cyprus, with all three leaders expressing full support for a just, comprehensive solution that upholds democratic principles, human rights, and fundamental freedoms. They also pledged to deepen cultural, academic, and educational exchanges, particularly for youth, and to strengthen diaspora relations to foster greater international connectivity.

Netanyahu described the trilateral partnership as “a pillar of regional stability,” highlighting the shared goal of deterring threats, promoting peace, and ensuring prosperity across the Eastern Mediterranean.

The summit marks the 10th Trilateral Summit and establishes a framework for annual leaders’ meetings, as well as expanded ministerial and working-level sessions, to implement the comprehensive agenda and secure long-term cooperation among the three nations.