Netanyahu promises not to give up on ultra-Orthodox conscription bill - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers in his Likud party that he would not give up on an ultra-Orthodox conscription bill, despite sharp positions within the governing coalition in favor and against it, according to a report on Monday morning by public broadcaster Kan.

In addition, Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara warned the current outline of the law would be impossible to pass as it would be considered an empty resolution and would be met with “significant legal difficulties,” according to Israeli media reports.

Yonatan Sindel / Flash90

These developments are in the wake of two top ministers, members of the war cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz voicing their opposition to the current outline of the conscription bill, as well as other lawmakers within the governing coalition speaking out on the contentious topic.

“At this time, when the entire State of Israel is in a war of existence, it is absolutely clear that it is no longer possible to separate entire communities from serving the state,” Likud lawmaker, Hanoch Milwidsky, posted on X, adding that “all party leaders” are expected to sit at the negotiating table until a solution is found.

While Israeli media reported the issue could topple the government, Israel’s Opposition Leader Yair Lapid insisted during an interview with Kan that Gantz and his party leave the emergency unity government coalition if the conscription bill were to pass as it is.

In the meantime, from within Likud, Gallant was stalwart on his position, "I will not be party to any proposal that is not agreed upon by all parts of the coalition — the defense system under my leadership will not present the law. Therefore, I do not stand behind the emerging proposal and will not support it."