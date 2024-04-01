Netanyahu recovering after 'successful' hernia surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will make a full and quick recovery after undergoing a "successful" hernia surgery late on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday his office said Netanyahu would undergo surgery for a hernia, less than a year after he was fitted with a pacemaker.

Signaling his condition was not serious, Netanyahu held a press conference before the procedure.

"I underwent an examination. I thank the people who have already called to show concern for my health, including reporters and I assure you that I will get through this treatment successfully and return to action very quickly, very quickly," Netanyahu said at a press conference in Jerusalem.