Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his annual medical report shows he is in “excellent physical shape,” revealing that a small, early-stage malignant tumor in his prostate was detected and successfully treated. The update comes after he delayed publication of the report, citing wartime considerations.

In a statement released Friday, Netanyahu said he requested a two-month delay “so that it would not be published at the height of the war in order to prevent the terrorist regime in Iran from spreading more false propaganda against Israel.” He added, “Thank God, I am healthy” and “I am in excellent physical shape.”

The prime minister said the condition was discovered during routine follow-up care after a previous surgery for a benign enlarged prostate. According to Netanyahu, doctors identified “a very early stage of a malignant tumor, without any spread or metastasis,” and presented treatment options ranging from monitoring to intervention.

Netanyahu said he chose immediate treatment, stating, “When I am informed in time about a possible danger, I want to treat it immediately.” He added that he underwent targeted treatment that “removed the problem and left no trace of it,” noting that the procedure involved only “a few short treatments” and allowed him to continue working.

He also thanked the medical staff at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, describing them as “wonderful doctors and medical staff.” Netanyahu said the tumor had been fully eliminated and that follow-up care confirmed no remaining signs of the condition.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu urged the public to prioritize their health and undergo routine medical checks. “Take care of your health. Get tested, and listen to the doctors' instructions,” he said, adding a message of support for those wounded in ongoing conflicts and wishing them a full recovery.