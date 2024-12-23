The Knesset (Israel's parliament) convened on Monday for a debate on the budget, during which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to address the question of a hostage deal and other security concerns.

"I would like to tell you cautiously that there is some progress in the mission of bringing our loved ones home," he said.

"I do not know how long it will take, we will continue to act in every way and without respite until we bring everyone home."

Netanyahu said the progress was thanks to three

reasons. "First, Yahya Sinwar is no longer with us," he said. "Second, Hamas hoped that Iran and Hezbollah would come to its aid, but they are busy licking their wounds. Third, Hamas itself is under pressure. I do not know how long this will take."

"From the bottom of the pit at the beginning of the war, we are climbing to the heights of victory, peak after peak," he concluded. "Our struggle with those who seek our lives is not just about territory. It is a struggle for our very existence in the Land of Israel and the State of Israel. We are changing the face of the Middle East. Our string of successes and victories inspires immense appreciation in our region and throughout the world."