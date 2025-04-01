Netanyahu to continue interviewing candidates for Shin Bet chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his selection for Shin Bet chief, Vice Admiral (ret.) Eli Sharvit, that he would resume interviewing candidates for the position.

This follows criticism leveled against Sharvit, which included US Senator Lindsey Graham slamming the choice over Sharvit's stance on the energy policy of President Donald Trump.

Sharvit was also spotted in the anti-judicial reform protests in 2023, in open opposition of the current government's judicial policy.

"I was asked by the prime minister to take on the role of head of the service and to continue serving the State of Israel at this difficult time – as I have done," Sharvit said. "This is out of full confidence in the ability of the Shin Bet security agency to meet the complex challenges that have arisen in these days, and a humble belief in my abilities to lead it to this end.

Serving the good of the state, its security, and the security of its citizens will always be above all else and before my eyes."

Netanyahu has sought the dismissal of the current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, over a lack of trust between the two, according to the government. However, many see the Shin Bet's investigation into the "Qatar-gate" affair, which deals with Netanyahu aides receiving money from Doha, as the true reason behind the dismissal.

The government last week unanimously adopted a motion to dismiss Bar, although this is pending a review by the Supreme Court.