Netanyahu to i24NEWS: There are many signs the Iranian regime is cracking

In his first press conference with international media on Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities had been severely degraded, while outlining Israel’s ongoing war objectives.

Netanyahu said Israel’s campaign was now focused on dismantling what remains of Iran’s weapons programs and the industrial infrastructure supporting them.

“We are now working not only to destroy the remaining ballistic missiles and nuclear programs, there is little left, but also to destroy the industries that enable these programs to be produced,” he said. “Already now, after 20 days, I can tell you: Iran does not have the ability to enrich uranium today, and it does not have the ability to produce ballistic missiles.”

He added that Israeli operations had significantly weakened Iranian military capabilities, including strikes against senior Revolutionary Guard figures and infrastructure across multiple domains, saying Iran’s systems had been “severely degraded.”

Speaking in response to questions from i24NEWS' Guy Azriel, Netanyahu said Israel acted alone in a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and added that US President Donald Trump had asked Israel to hold off on further similar operations.

Asked also by i24NEWS, Netanyahu said: “There are many signs the Iranian regime is cracking; we are working to create the conditions for its collapse. It may survive, it may not, but if it does, it will be at its weakest point.”

On the broader war effort, Netanyahu said Israel’s objectives remained the destruction of Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities and the creation of conditions for broader regional change. He said there were clear signs of internal strain within Iran’s system, arguing that it was under growing pressure and could emerge significantly weakened even if it survives.

He also described what he called close strategic coordination with the United States, referring to it as an “unprecedented partnership,” and said the war was reshaping the regional balance of power in Israel’s favor. “We have changed the Middle East,” he said, describing Israel as a regional and partially global power.

Looking ahead, Netanyahu stressed that operations would continue as necessary to achieve Israel’s goals, saying the duration of the conflict would be determined by operational needs.

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Earlier in the press conference, Netanyahu also addressed the Israeli public, praising national resilience during weeks of sustained missile alerts, shelter use, and disruption.

“I am proud of you,” he said, addressing citizens, reservists, families and the elderly, while acknowledging the strain imposed by the conflict. He said the government is working to reduce the economic and social burden through compensation measures and a gradual restoration of activity, stressing that the strength of the home front is enabling the military effort to continue.