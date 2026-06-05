Netanyahu to the cabinet ministers: "If Hezbollah agrees, I will bring the ceasefire agreement for your approval"

More details are coming out about the Security Cabinet discussion Thursday, with ministers discussing the ongoing war in Lebanon. Referring to the ongoing negotiations in Washington, Prime Minister Netanyahu told the ministers, "If Hezbollah agrees, I will bring the ceasefire agreement for your approval."

Several lawmakers dissented to the idea, with Energy Minister Eli Cohen stating, "We must tell ourselves the truth. A reasonable country would have crushed them."

Meanwhile Minister Ze'ev Elkin said, "The other side does not want a ceasefire. We can wait a little longer, but we must respond." Minister Orit Strook seemed to agree, saying that what Israel really needs to do is "Change the border." Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf added, "You can't please the Americans; time is not on our side."

Somewhat satirically, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir raised his concerns, telling Netanyahu to, “Go to the United States, take with you children from Kiryat Shmona and from Metula. Tell Trump 'we love you, but we must respond against Hezbollah's weak points in Dahieh.' We need a military maneuver, even if there will be a confrontation it will pass for him, and our soldiers are more important.”

However, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "A ceasefire under these constraints would be a huge achievement."

After the exchange of words, the Prime Minister clarified, as stated: "At the moment there is no agreement, and therefore I am not bringing it for a decision. Hezbollah objected. If they agree—I will bring it for your approval."