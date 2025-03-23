Netanyahu vows Shin Bet chief to be dismissed, despite Supreme Court hurdle

Amidst a wave of protests against his government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that his decision to fire Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet security agency, would be upheld despite the temporary freeze ordered by the Supreme Court of Israel last week.

In a video broadcast during a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu presented what he termed as a "dramatic revelation of facts that will shake you," revealing personal correspondence with Bar. "Let's be clear — Ronen Bar will not remain at the head of Shin Bet," said Netanyahu. "There will be no civil war, and Israel will remain a democratic state."

Netanyahu rejected allegations that the dismissal was intended to disrupt the investigation into suspicious Qatari funding, dubbed "Qatar-Gate." He said that this investigation came about as he moved to dismiss Bar, although the probe had been going on for weeks at that point.

According to him, his loss of confidence in Bar began on October 7, the day of the surprise Hamas attack, when the latter "did not alert the prime minister in time."

In the video, Netanyahu reveals a letter from Bar asking for an additional delay to submit the findings of the Shin Bet's internal investigation into the failures of October 7. According to Netanyahu, Bar did not meet the new deadline and requested another extension on February 27.

"That same evening, by a rare and incredible coincidence," Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced the launch of the Qatar-Gate investigation, he continued.

In his letter of February 15, Bar explained that the Shin Bet investigation had been structured as an in-depth process to be completed by the end of March.

He emphasized that Netanyahu's sudden demand for the report within 14 days was unrealistic and potentially detrimental to national security. "Such an investigation cannot be completed in two weeks without shortcuts – and these would put lives at risk," Bar wrote, adding that his proposal to form an external committee had been delayed by Netanyahu's office for four months.

The Supreme Court froze the dismissal, saying that the reasons behind the decision needed to be presented and reviewed.

Democrats party leader Yair Golan on Saturday called for a general strike to oppose Netanyahu's move to dismiss Bar, along with the government proceedings later on Sunday to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Netanyahu has stated that these represent the "Deep State" in Israel, slamming the judicial system for opposing the "people's will."

This comes after tens of thousands of protesters rallied to oppose the government's perceived authoritarian moves, as well as the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with the hostages still held there.