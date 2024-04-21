Netanyahu vows to increase pressure on Hamas to release hostages

With Passover on the horizon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to intensify efforts to pressure Hamas into releasing Israeli hostages held by the group.

In a resolute video message shared online, Netanyahu emphasized the imperative of employing both military and political means to secure the freedom of the captives.

"In the days to come, we will increase military and political pressure on Hamas, because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory," Netanyahu affirmed in his statement, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Netanyahu framed the current conflict in biblical terms, evoking the rabbinic dictum that "in every generation they rise to destroy us." He emphasized that the absence of the hostages during the upcoming holiday of Passover only serves to strengthen Israel's resolve to bring them home safely.

"Unfortunately, until now, all proposals for the release of our hostages have been categorically rejected by Hamas," Netanyahu lamented, countering criticism directed at him within the country regarding efforts to secure the captives' release.

Netanyahu further accused Hamas of exploiting internal divisions within Israel to bolster its own position and escalate demands for the hostages' release. "Instead of withdrawing from its extreme positions, Hamas is relying on the division within us and encouraging pressure on the Israeli government," he stated.

Addressing the prospect of further action against Hamas, Netanyahu affirmed, "That is why we will deal him additional and painful blows – and it will not be long before we do so." His words underscored Israel's determination to confront the terrorist group and secure the release of the hostages.

Earlier reports had suggested that Israel was considering a ground operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, but Netanyahu reportedly decided to delay the offensive following Iran's recent missile and drone attacks on Israel.