Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statements declaring Israel is achieving new military successes in Iran, claiming the campaign is now focused on striking the core of the country’s economic infrastructure.

Netanyahu stated that Israel is “systematically dismantling the Revolutionary Guards’ financial machine,” following the destruction of Iran’s largest petrochemical complex. He said the strategy is aimed at weakening the regime by targeting key infrastructure, networks, and personnel.

According to Netanyahu, the ongoing operations include strikes on industrial facilities and actions against individuals linked to Iran’s security apparatus, describing it as a sustained effort to reduce Tehran’s operational and financial capabilities.

He also referenced a recent conversation with U.S. President Trump, highlighting what he described as close coordination between Israel and the United States. Netanyahu said Trump praised Israel and views it as a strong and committed ally.

The prime minister said the balance of power is shifting, stating that Iran is “no longer the same” while Israel has become “stronger than ever,” framing the campaign as a strategic turning point.

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Netanyahu added that Israel’s strength is rooted in determination and unity, saying: “The secret is faith and strength. And we have both in abundance.”