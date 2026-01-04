Netanyahu: “We identify with the struggle of the Iranian people”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the Iranian people during remarks at Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Opening the session, Netanyahu said, “We identify with the struggle of the Iranian people, and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty, and justice. We may very well be standing at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their fate into their own hands.”

His comments come amid ongoing political unrest in Iran, which has captured international attention in recent weeks.

Netanyahu also recounted his recent New Year’s Eve meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing it as “historic” and “very moving.”

He emphasized the personal and strategic bonds between Israel and the United States, noting that the two leaders discussed regional developments including Gaza and Iran.

On Gaza, Netanyahu mentioned Trump’s insistence that Hamas must disarm, describing it as a “necessary and fundamental condition” for peace and regional stability.

Regarding Iran, he reiterated Israel’s stance on zero nuclear enrichment and the need to remove existing enriched material while maintaining strict monitoring.

Turning to Latin America, Netanyahu praised the U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro, calling it a “resolute action to restore freedom and justice” and noting that many countries in the region are “returning to the American axis” and strengthening ties with Israel.

Netanyahu also outlined domestic initiatives, highlighting efforts by Israeli authorities to restore governance in the Negev, strengthen the National Guard, and improve the prison system. He congratulated ministers and police officials for progress on these fronts, emphasizing the government’s support for ongoing security operations.

The Prime Minister concluded by stressing that Israel remains committed to regional stability, international cooperation, and supporting democratic aspirations abroad, while continuing to bolster internal security.