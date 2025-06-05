Netanyahu weighs sacrificing Edelstein to appease Haredim and hold coalition together

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening with Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in an effort to defuse the growing crisis over military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) yeshiva students.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

According to political sources, Netanyahu recently floated a proposal to Haredi leaders: would they agree not to dissolve the Knesset during the current session if Edelstein were removed from his post?

The response from the ultra-Orthodox parties was unequivocal: "Ousting him will not help us."

One Haredi minister suggested the meetings are less about resolving the draft controversy and more about sidelining Edelstein. “This is classic Netanyahu,” the minister said. “When Gallant opposed the blocked profits law, he was fired. Now, with the threat of the Knesset being dissolved, Netanyahu is likely to remove Edelstein tonight.” Still, the minister added, such a move won’t resolve the core issue. “The draft crisis will remain. Netanyahu never wanted—nor does he currently want—to reach a real solution regarding the status of Torah students.”

Ahead of his meeting with the prime minister, Edelstein issued a pointed statement, saying: “A law without real personal sanctions isn’t conscription—it’s evasion.” He reaffirmed his stance: “The legislative framework I presented in our discussions is the same one we’ve been working on for more than a year.”

Despite pressure from United Torah Judaism and Shas, Edelstein stood firm, clarifying that he does not seek to break up the coalition or topple the government. “After 77 years, we have the chance to make history,” he said.