Netanyahu withdraws plan to fully reopen Rafah crossing after coalition pushback

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has shelved a proposal to reopen the Rafah crossing in both directions, which would have allowed Palestinians who left Gaza to return, following opposition from coalition ministers including Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli channel N12 reports.

The plan was reportedly part of an effort to meet U.S. demands linked to the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

According to sources, Washington is increasingly frustrated by what it sees as Israel “dragging its feet” on implementing key measures.

A critical sticking point for Israel remains the body of Sergeant Major Ran Gvili, still held by Hamas in Gaza. Israeli authorities insist on its return before any further steps under the ceasefire are taken.

Sources told N12, “There has been strong political pressure against this proposal, and no final decision has been made regarding a two-way opening of Rafah.” Under the ceasefire, the crossing was reopened in December but only for Gazans leaving toward Egypt.

Netanyahu discussed the full reopening ahead of his trip to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening for their sixth meeting since Trump’s second term began.

Talks are expected to cover Gaza’s future, Iran’s missile program, the situation in Lebanon, and U.S.-Israel security cooperation. Gaza reconstruction is likely to be the most contentious issue, with Israel linking it to Hamas’s full disarmament while the U.S. pushes to move quickly to the next phase of the plan.