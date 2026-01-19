“No more excuses”: October 7 families push for state commission amid Knesset debate

The Knesset’s Constitution Committee met on Monday to discuss a bill to establish a national commission of inquiry into the events of October 7.

Outside the parliament building, protesters and members of the October Council displayed signs and materials in support of creating a state commission, while some wore shirts advocating for the inquiry.

Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rothman opened the session by emphasizing the investigation’s importance for both bereaved families and the wider Israeli public. “The investigation of the October 7 massacre is important for the bereaved families, but also for the entire people of Israel, for the soldiers, the civilians, and for anyone who wants to prevent the next disaster,” Rothman said.

He added that he would maintain order and not allow groups that had threatened to disrupt the discussion to interfere.

At the same time, the October Council convened an “emergency meeting” in the Knesset’s Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women in protest of the Constitution Committee proceedings. Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid told attendees: “The people sitting in the room next to us are not the investigators—they are the investigated. The opposition will not cooperate with this. In the first month of the next government, we will establish a state commission of inquiry to ensure this does not happen again.”

Einav Tsangauker, whose son Matan was kidnapped to Gaza, said the government had abandoned hostages and families for two years. “We tried to get answers, but the entire political echelon decided to run away from responsibility and put the blame on others. The only way to fix the rift is to first establish a state investigative committee. The government is rushing toward a whitewashing committee,” she said.

Former minister and MK Dan Meridor warned at the October Council meeting that the nation faced a critical moment. “We are now in a struggle for the future of the state. The project of our lives is heading into a dark alley,” he said.

Tensions spilled over outside the committee session, where one protester wearing a shirt reading “No more excuses, State Commission of Inquiry now” was barred from entering the Knesset by security personnel.