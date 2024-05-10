Northern leaders announce intent to "disengage" from Israel on Independence Day

As tensions simmer in northern Israel amidst prolonged conflict and displacement, residents are preparing for significant protests next week.

Frustrated by what they perceive as government neglect, local authorities are planning a bold move: declaring independence from Israel on Independence Day.

The decision stems from mounting dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the situation. Moshe Davidovitch, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chair of the Confrontation Line Forum, expressed the collective sentiment, stating, "The soul of the public in the north has been torn apart by the lack of action." He added, "From now on, we will stop listening to the government, we will run as an independent country and act independently without a state."

The catalyst for this declaration was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response during a recent cabinet meeting. When asked about the residents' return date, Netanyahu's dismissive remark, "What's the worst that will happen if they return a few months after September 1?" sparked outrage among locals and leaders alike.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788595790933283215 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response, the Forum announced plans to establish the State of Galilee and sever ties with Israel. This decision was underscored by frustration over the government's failure to deliver on promises, including the allocation of funds for northern restoration.

"We won't say exactly what we'll do because we decided to create a surprise," Davidovitch said. "We don't know if we'll succeed in making this dysfunctional government wake up, but we'll certainly create a meaningful wave of impact."