NYT: Before Iran strike, Netanyahu shared sensitive information with politician lacking proper clearance

Recommended -

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared classified information about the upcoming strikes on Iran with a coalition partner lacking the necessary security clearance, the New York Times claimed on Friday.

The move, intended to forestall Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni—the leader of ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction—from quitting the coalition over the sensitive issue of universal enlistment, was consistent with a pattern on Netanyahu's part of prioritizing his political survival over considerations of strategy, the report alleged.

On June 9, three days before the attack, Netanyahu invited Gafni to the Kirya military headquarters, where he shared with him details of the upcoming operation, already regarded as one of Israel's signature military triumphs.

“The plan to strike Iran was the only thing that kept the Haredim [ultra-Orthodox] from dissolving the government,” the report quoted a confidant of Gafni’s as saying. “And Bibi knew that.”

While Gafni continued to threaten to resign from the government, he could not bring himself to vote for its dissolution, according to the report.