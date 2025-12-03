Opposition leader Lapid and Former PM Bennett criticize the draft law

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered special statements to the media Tuesday evening regarding the draft exemption law.

This comes against the backdrop of discussions in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee over the new draft of the proposed law, in preparation for its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the postponement of his own statement on the subject, "due to scheduling constraints," according to his office, while he participated in a discussion on the Transportation Ministry budget at the time.

Naftali Bennett also released a statement, saying, "There are only two options. Either we enlist our ultra-Orthodox brothers to lend a hand, or we impose on our reservists approximately another 120 days of reserve duty per year on a regular basis, ruining their professional future and family life."

He further added that the IDF "needs governmental backing, but instead of acting to recruit the ultra-Orthodox, the government is doing exactly the opposite."

"These days, the government is advancing a law that will prevent any chance of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox. The law that the government is promoting is not a recruitment law—it's an "Isra bluff," he said.

The chairman of the opposition said in his statement that "when choosing between the fighters and the draft dodgers, Netanyahu chose the draft dodgers and betrayed the fighters. What passed in the Knesset is a draft dodging law in full, and its sole purpose is to renew the flow of money to the yeshivas."

"60 billion shekels, which we pay every year from our own money to draft dodgers who don't show up at the induction center." This law disgraces our fighters," he added, "it disgraces Zionism and the IDF. Netanyahu's escape tonight is a clear message to all coalition members. This law cannot be defended, and it will not pass—I promise, we will stop it," he added.

As previously noted, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee continued to discuss the articles of the law on Tuesday, in what is the second discussion held this week on the subject.

The previous discussion, held on Monday, became heated when IDF wounded officer Major Shahar Varon was removed from the committee after he called out to a Member of Knesset: "You sent us to fight, and we died for you."

MK Boaz Bismuth said during the session that "there will be amendments to the conscription law; that is why we are sitting here."