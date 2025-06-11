Opposition moves to dissolve Knesset amid ultra-Orthodox draft row

Opposition parties in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, are set to introduce a bill on Wednesday to dissolve the coalition over the inability to legislate draft exemptions for ulra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

The heads of opposition factions is Joint statement from the heads of the opposition factions said that "the decision was made unanimously and is binding on all factions. In addition, in coordination between all factions, it was decided to remove the opposition legislation from the agenda – in order to concentrate all efforts on one goal: to overthrow the government."

This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to keep Shas and United Torah Judaism in the government, following leading rabbis calling on the parties to leave over no progress in legislating a draft law. United Torah Judaism has indicated it will support the dissolution bill. The Supreme Court previously struck down bills aimed at encoding the draft exemptions, citing equality amid the current war and the strain on Israelis serving in reserve units.

i24NEWS Hebrew Channel learned on Tuesday that Shas leader Aryeh Deri is actively working to prevent the dissolution of the Knesset. The goal is to postpone the vote for at least a week, and for this reason, he is considering whether or not to tell anyone how to vote, despite the decision of the Ashkenazi rabbis to act to disperse the Knesset.

However, the assessment in United Torah Judaism is that if all members of the party support the bill to dissolve the Knesset, Deri will not be able to oppose it. Chairman of the Foreign and Security Committee Yuli Edelstein, who later met with Netanyahu, has vowed to impose personal sanctions on draft dodgers and to recruit 10,000 ultra-Orthodox within two years.

Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth said that, "if the Knesset disbands, it will serve only one factor: Hamas. Even if today it's just a rhetorical call, the very image of the Knesset Dispersal Law passing during a war will provide fuel to our enemies."