PM's advisor Braverman appeals, calls probe 'politically motivated'

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s advisor and chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, filed an appeal with the court on Monday challenging the conditions of his release, which include a 30-day travel ban and a 15-day prohibition on entering the Prime Minister’s Office.

Braverman described the case against him as “a bizarre political investigation.”

In his appeal, Braverman argued that the restrictions unnecessarily prevent the orderly termination of his role at the Prime Minister’s Office and obstruct a proper handover of responsibilities.

He also claimed the conditions are delaying the start of Israel’s incoming ambassador, constituting what he called a disproportionate and unjustified infringement. “These restrictions could harm the functioning of the Prime Minister’s Office and broader public and state interests,” he said.

Omer Mansour, a spokesperson in the Prime Minister’s Office who was questioned under caution late Sunday night, also appealed his detention conditions. Mansour said there is “no rational or functional connection” between the restrictions imposed on him and what he described as unfounded suspicions. He said he agreed to the conditions only to avoid arrest and being brought before a judge.

As part of the investigation, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s advisor Braverman was questioned under caution for more than 12 hours on suspicion of obstructing investigative proceedings. Mansour, who initially arrived to give testimony, was later named a suspect and removed from his position.

Braverman’s attorney, Adv. Jacques Chen, said his client categorically denies the allegations, calling them “a fabricated account by a defendant that was withheld for a year and revealed only in a television interview.” Chen added that Braverman’s release under restrictive conditions was reached by agreement and expressed confidence that authorities would ultimately determine the claims are unfounded.

Braverman recently visited London in preparation for assuming his post as Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, an appointment that has already been approved. However, the Prime Minister has not yet authorized his departure to begin the role. According to a source close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the ongoing investigation has given Netanyahu additional time to decide who will replace Braverman as chief of staff.