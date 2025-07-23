Police investigating assassination plot against PM Netanyahu

Recommended -

The Israel Police and Shin Bet have concluded an investigation into a suspected attempted conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, authorities confirmed today.

According to a joint statement from the Police Spokesperson’s Unit, the investigation, conducted by the National Unit for the Investigation of Serious and International Crimes (Yachbal) and the Shin Bet, focused on a woman in her seventies, a Tel Aviv resident and known anti-government protest activist.

Authorities suspect that the woman expressed intentions to assassinate the Prime Minister and actively sought to act on them.

As part of her efforts, she reportedly approached fellow protest activists in an attempt to obtain weapons and sought information about the Prime Minister’s security arrangements.

The investigation has now been completed, and the case file has been transferred to the Attorney General’s Office for further examination and action.

Following a request from the investigating unit, the court lifted the gag order on details of the case. However, at the request of the suspect’s defense attorney, a publication ban remains in place on her name and address.

In response to the developments, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid issued a strong condemnation.

“I strongly condemn the attempt to harm Prime Minister Netanyahu,” said Lapid. “Anyone who has attempted or will attempt to harm him must be brought to justice in the fullest severity.”

Authorities continue to stress that threats against elected officials will be treated with the utmost seriousness and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.