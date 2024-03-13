Israeli parliament passes budget for 2024 despite political fighting

Israel's parliament passed the 2024 state budget despite inter–party tensions on Wednesday as politicians clashed during a marathon session.

The bill passed on second and third readings, with 62 lawmakers voting in favor and 54 against.

Earlier in the day, Agricultural Minister Avi Dichter of the Likud Party threatened to vote against the budget, citing cuts to agriculture. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Religious Zionism said he would not succumb to “political blackmail,” urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to, either.

Despite Dichter’s opposition, Israeli media said he is expected to vote for the bill, with the promise of receiving additional funds in the future from the Finance Ministry.

Head of the Finance Committee Moshe Gafni, of United Torah Judaism,

called on lawmakers to vote in favor of the budget. “With all our reservations about the budget – I believe that it should be approved,” he said.

While the bill allocates spending for defense amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, other issues have caused significant friction between parties in the Knesset, the country's parliament.

A major point of contention is cuts to the Arab sector, which critics say are needed to fight rising crime in the community. A majority of Israelis oppose billions of shekels earmarked for the ultra-Orthodox community, according to a poll published by Channel 12 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ushers forcibly separated the Arab Joint List Party’s Ahmad Tibi and Otzma Yehudit’s far-right Itamar Ben Gvir after the two butted heads over the shooting of a 13-year-old by a member of Israel’s Border Police during clashes in Jerusalem Tuesday night, an incident into which authorities have opened an investigation.

Ben Gvir and other right-wing leaders have opposed the probe, saying it will deter Israel's security forces from using force against instigators.