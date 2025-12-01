Poll: Knesset seats forecast, Likud tops amid Netanyahu pardon debate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a formal request for clemency to President Isaac Herzog this week, sparking widespread reactions across Israel’s political landscape.

In response, i24NEWS, in collaboration with the Direct Polls Institute, conducted a Knesset seat projection poll published Tuesday.

The poll projects Likud securing 35 seats, while Yair Lapid’s opposition party, Yesh Atid, fails to pass the electoral threshold. The second-largest party is “Bennett 2026,” led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with 9 seats. Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, follows with 11 seats, while Yisrael Beiteinu (Avigdor Liberman) and the Democrats (Yair Golan) each earn 10 seats. United Torah Judaism is projected at 9 seats.

Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, receives 7 seats, and Religious Zionist Party under Bezalel Smotrich secures 5. Benny Gantz’s new party earns only 4 seats.

Among the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am each receive 5 seats. Overall, the projected seat distribution shows 67 for the coalition and 53 for the opposition. Notably, Yesh Atid, the Reservists’ parties, Blue and White, and Balad fail to meet the electoral threshold.

Public Opinion on Netanyahu’s Pardon

Another survey conducted for “7 Sharon Gal” explored public sentiment regarding Netanyahu’s clemency request. When asked, “What do you think serves the public interest?” 45% said it is best “to end the affair as soon as possible, even if the pardon is not conditioned on an admission or retirement from public life,” while 46% said the public interest lies in allowing the trial to continue “until its conclusion, even if it prolongs public tension.” Among coalition voters, only 25% favored ending the affair quickly.

Respondents were also asked, “Would canceling the trial and granting Netanyahu a pardon calm tensions and divisions among the public?” Only 35% answered yes, while 56% said no.

The poll was conducted by Direct Polls Ltd., led by Zuriel Sharon, for i24NEWS on November 30, 2025. Using a digital system combined with a panel of 500 adults (18+), the survey represents a nationally representative sample of Israel’s general population.

The statistical margin of error is ±4.4% at a 95% confidence level.