Poll reveals over half of Israelis oppose new elections during war

A new poll published on Thursday morning reveals that a majority of Israelis are against holding new elections, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party narrows the gap with Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

According to the survey conducted by Kan Reshet Bet, if elections were held today, National Unity would secure 29 Knesset seats, maintaining a lead over Likud, which would win 22 seats.

The third-largest party would be Yesh Atid, with 16 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas are projected to win 10 seats each, while Otzma Yehudit would garner nine seats.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism is expected to win seven seats, the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party five seats, and three parties—Religious Zionism, Meretz, and the United Arab List (Ra'am)—would each win four seats.

Jonathan Zindel/Flash 90

The poll indicates that both Labor and the Arab Balad party would fail to cross the electoral threshold, as would MK Gideon Sa'ar's new right-wing party.

When the Knesset seats are divided into blocs, the anti-Netanyahu parties would command 59 seats, while the current coalition parties would hold 52 seats. The remaining nine seats would be held by Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

Ma'ayan Tuaf /L.A.M

Regarding the timing of elections, 54 percent of respondents believe that Israel should either wait until the end of the war or hold elections at the end of the current Knesset term.

In contrast, 38 percent think elections should be called immediately, and 8 percent are undecided.