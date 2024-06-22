Poll shows shift in Israeli public opinion: more prefer Bennett over Netanyahu for PM

In a significant shift in Israeli political sentiment, more citizens now view former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as better suited for the role of prime minister than incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a recent television poll aired on Friday.

The survey, conducted by Channel 12 news, marks the first time that Bennett has surpassed Netanyahu in a head-to-head matchup.

The findings reveal that 36% of respondents favor Bennett for prime minister, while 28% prefer Netanyahu. A notable 31% expressed a preference for neither candidate, with the remainder indicating uncertainty.

Naftali Bennett, who had stepped away from politics following the collapse of his diverse coalition government in 2022, has recently hinted at a potential return to political leadership. His resurgence in popularity comes amid ongoing political turmoil within Netanyahu's coalition, exacerbated by contentious legislative proposals supported by ultra-Orthodox allies and the challenges posed by the conflict sparked by Hamas's actions.

In a hypothetical two-person race, Bennett also edges out National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, with 27% favoring Bennett compared to 25% for Gantz. A substantial 41% of respondents expressed a preference for neither candidate in this scenario, underscoring the complexity of Israeli political dynamics.

Recent polls have also explored the possibility of a right-wing alliance including Bennett, New Hope party leader Gideon Sa’ar, Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Lieberman, and former Mossad head Yossi Cohen.

The survey also compared Netanyahu against Benny Gantz, showing each receiving backing from 32% of respondents, with a third indicating no preference and the remainder undecided. Gantz, who had previously led Netanyahu in public preference polls over the past year, saw his support solidify after joining an emergency war government following a significant escalation involving Hamas.