Preliminary vote: Knesset approves bill to probe Oct. 7 attack

Israel’s Knesset on Monday approved in a preliminary vote a controversial bill to establish a state-national commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, marking a significant step toward a politically appointed investigation that has sharply divided the coalition and opposition.

The bill, initiated by Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner, passed its first reading by a narrow margin of 53 votes in favor and 48 against.

It will now be transferred to the Knesset House Committee, which will determine which committee will further deliberate the legislation.

The proposed law calls for the creation of a “state-national commission of inquiry” to investigate the events surrounding the October 7 massacre, formally known as the Simchat Torah attack. The commission would submit its findings to the government and publish a report for the public.

Under the bill, the government would define the scope of the investigation, with the authority to expand or narrow it at the request of the commission.

The panel would consist of six or seven members and would ideally be formed through agreement between coalition and opposition factions, requiring approval by a supermajority of 80 Knesset members. If no agreement is reached, the coalition and opposition would each appoint members separately, ensuring equal representation, with a mechanism to appoint one or two joint chairpersons.

The proposal also includes a provision to appoint four overseers from among the families of fallen soldiers and victims of the war. These representatives would be permitted to attend hearings, suggest witnesses and questions, and submit written comments prior to the publication of the final report.

The commission would be granted full powers under Israel’s Commissions of Inquiry Law, with some authorities exercisable by two members. Hearings would generally be held in public and broadcast to the public, except in cases where closed-door sessions are deemed necessary.

Kallner said the legislation was intended to uncover the full truth behind the failures that led to the attack. “Large parts of the public have lost trust in the High Court of Justice,” he said, arguing that the country needs “a commission of the people,” not one used as a tool for political retaliation. “Every system of the state must be examined so that such a disaster never happens again,” he added.

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen echoed calls for inclusivity, emphasizing the involvement of bereaved families. “This time we are extending a hand for real unity,” he said, arguing that the proposed framework would give a voice to all segments of Israeli society.

Opposition leaders, however, strongly criticized the bill.

Opposition head Yair Lapid accused the coalition of attempting to shield Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from responsibility for the failures of October 7. “The opposition will not cooperate with this disgraceful farce,” Lapid said. “In the first month of the next government, we will establish a genuine state commission of inquiry.”