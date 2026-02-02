President Herzog absent from Knesset session marking 77th anniversary

President of the State Yitzhak Herzog will be absent from a special Knesset session on Monday celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Knesset and the 60th anniversary of the current Knesset building. Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit was also not invited to the ceremony.

Herzog is scheduled to participate in Tu B'Shvat events today, which will include tree planting. The president received the Knesset invitation a few days ago, following other official invitations for the anniversary events.

Those close to Herzog rejected claims that he is boycotting the session. A source said, "You can say a lot of things about the president, but not that he is boycotting. He is uncomfortable with the boycott of Yitzhak Amit, and he said this at the opening of the Knesset session, but he is not using the boycott as a tool. He does not think it is a legitimate tool."

The special session is being held to mark key milestones in the Knesset's history, including the 77th anniversary of its establishment and six decades since the current building was completed.

Herzog's absence comes amid ongoing tensions regarding invitations to the ceremony and the exclusion of the Supreme Court President. Officials emphasized that the president’s decision to participate in alternative events is in line with his planned public engagements and does not reflect a formal boycott.

The Tu B'Shvat celebrations are expected to include community and environmental initiatives, highlighting Israel’s ongoing focus on national tree-planting and sustainability efforts.

The Knesset session will continue as scheduled with participating lawmakers and officials, while Herzog’s activities will proceed separately. Both the president’s office and Knesset sources confirmed the arrangements.