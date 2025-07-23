President Herzog makes unprecedented visit to Gaza Strip

Recommended -

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a rare and unprecedented visit to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, accompanied by the commander of the Southern Command, the head of the 99th Division, and other senior officers.

During the visit, he met with reservists from Battalion 969 and addressed key national issues, including the controversial conscription bill.

“Changes are happening within the Orthodox community,” Herzog said. “Everyone must share the burden.” He referenced his encounters with bereaved Orthodox families as evidence of growing involvement and evolving attitudes within the sector.

Praising the soldiers, Herzog stated, “You are protecting the citizens of Israel, the communities in the south, and the entire country.”

On the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, he added, “You are fighting to change the reality and bring our hostages home. Thanks to your dedication and intensive negotiations, we hope for meaningful progress.”

The president also addressed criticism surrounding the humanitarian aid entering Gaza. “We respect international law,” he said. “Hundreds of aid trucks are entering each week, and Hamas is the one sabotaging this aid to protect its infrastructure.”