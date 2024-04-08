Prominent Rabbis urge Israeli girls: "it is forbidden to enlist in the IDF"

In a significant development within religious circles, a group of recognized rabbis from religious Zionism has issued a public letter strongly advising Israeli girls against enlisting in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The directive, rooted in religious principles, underscores the rabbis' firm stance on the matter, asserting that it is forbidden for girls to join the military.

"The order of the rabbis that cannot be disputed - prohibiting girls from enlisting in the IDF in any way," the letter reads, highlighting the unanimity among religious leaders on the issue. The statement comes amidst heightened discussions surrounding the conscription law and the role of women in the IDF, particularly within the ultra-Orthodox community.

The Union of Rabbis of Torah Ha'aretz Tova Ha'otva, representing a significant segment of religious Zionism, penned the letter, emphasizing their responsibility to uphold religious teachings and preserve the sanctity of Israeli society. "Out of responsibility for the State of Israel and the life of the Israeli people, we educate our students out of Torah and fear of God - to protect our people and the holy Land of Israel with self-sacrifice," the rabbis assert.

Furthermore, the letter underscores the pivotal role of girls in national service, advocating for their involvement in activities that align with religious values. "Thereby, our girls have a large and significant role both in education and in shaping and building the next generation," the statement continues, emphasizing the importance of maintaining traditional roles and values.

he directive carries significant weight within religious communities and adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding conscription and religious observance in Israel.

In response to the statement, various religious leaders and community members have expressed support for the rabbis' stance, highlighting the importance of adhering to religious teachings and principles. The letter's issuance is expected to fuel further discussions and deliberations on the role of women in the military and the broader implications for Israeli society.