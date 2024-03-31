Protesters camp outside Knesset as tensions flare in Jerusalem

Following a massive anti-government rally on Sunday evening, protesters have taken their activism to new heights by establishing a makeshift camp outside the Knesset.

Over 100 tents now dot the landscape, marking the beginning of a prolonged protest event in the heart of Israel’s capital.

One protester, Devora from the village of Timrat in the north, voiced her frustration as she settled into her tent, stating, “I have no other choice. I think that we have a ‘crime’ minister. We’re in the middle of a terrible hell. Enough. How much is possible? There will be nothing left.”

The row of tents stretches almost the entire distance between the Knesset and the Foreign Ministry.

Alongside the individual sleeping quarters stand larger logistical tents erected by various protest groups, interspersed with life-size mock-ups of tanks, a poignant reminder brought by veterans of the Yom Kippur War.

In an attempt to disperse protesters blocking traffic and setting fires on Jerusalem’s Begin Highway, Israeli police resorted to using foul-smelling “skunk spray,” as reported by Hebrew media. Mounted officers intervened to clear the demonstrators, who then redirected their march towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.

Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90

The police released a statement confirming the arrest of one individual near the Chords Bridge and the subsequent reopening of most roads previously blocked to traffic.

Tensions reached a boiling point in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood during a protest organized by the Brothers in Arms movement against the unequal conscription policy of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hebrew media outlets reported instances of protesters being targeted with eggs, leading to violent clashes between community members and demonstrators.

Addressing the crowd in Yiddish, Brothers in Arms member Dror Erez made a passionate plea for change, declaring, “Tell your leaders enough is enough, we want to be part of the Jewish people in the State of Israel. We need you to join the army; we can’t carry you on our backs. We want to share the burden equally; what was in the past cannot continue.”