Qatar-gate: Israeli businessman admits transferring money to Netanyahu aide

Israeli businessman Gil Birger admitted in a recording released by Israel's Reshet Bet that he transferred money from an American lobbyist for the Qatari government to Eli Feldstein, a former aide for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspected in the case. According to him, he did this as a favor to Footlik for tax reasons.

Feldstein received the money while he was working as the spokesman for Netanyahu, and it is not yet known whether he knew that the money originated from Qatar.

Birger was asked if he was asked to transfer the money to Feldstein for tax reasons and he said yes. "I've known him for 25 years," he said of his relationship with the lobbyist. However, he wanted to emphasize that he is not involved in the details. "I don't work on this, I don't work in the country, I have no connection to people in the country."

The exposure comes in the wake of the "Qatar-Gate" affair, when last month the Shin Bet security agency announced that it was examining the connection between elements in the Prime Minister’s Office and Qatar, following "fears of harm to state secrets." The Shin Bet's statement was published after lawmakers Gilad Kariv and Naama Lazimi approached the Shin Bet over reports that several of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisors provided services to Qatar. The Gulf state is responsible, among other things, for funding Hamas. However, a gag order has been imposed on all details of the investigation.