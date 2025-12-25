Qatargate: Smotrich says anyone who worked for Qatar 'must be treated as a war criminal'

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich delivered a fierce response to the latest revelations linked to the so-called “Qatargate” affair, speaking at a national education conference organized by the Bnei Akiva yeshiva and ulpan center in cooperation with Makor Rishon.

Questioned by journalist Yishai Shnerb, the Religious Zionism party leader described the affair as “absolute madness” and called for severe criminal consequences.

“Qatar is a terrorist state, a supporter of terrorism that finances terrorism,” Smotrich said, reiterating his long-standing opposition to easing sanctions on Doha. He argued that Qatar bears significant responsibility for Hamas’s military capabilities and for the October 7 attacks, saying it should be “unequivocally condemned.”

Smotrich reacted particularly strongly to reports suggesting that individuals connected to the Prime Minister’s Office may have worked on Qatar’s behalf during the war. “If corrupt individuals worked for Qatar during the conflict, they should be publicly exposed and spend many years in prison,” he said. “It is something terrible and utterly despicable.”

At the same time, Smotrich stressed his confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he said he has worked closely throughout the war. “I say this responsibly: I have not the slightest doubt that the Prime Minister acts with a deep sense of historical responsibility,” he stated, adding that he has never met some of the figures mentioned in the case and does not know how closely they are connected to Netanyahu.

Regarding Yonatan Urich, Smotrich said he could neither confirm nor deny any involvement, but warned that the implications would be grave if “problematic elements” had penetrated the core of the government. “Anyone working for an enemy state must be treated as a war criminal,” he said. “There are no words to describe how serious and reprehensible this would be.”

Smotrich concluded by calling for a full and thorough investigation, saying he was shocked by the published correspondence linked to the affair. He reaffirmed his trust in Netanyahu’s intentions, describing the prime minister as acting “100 percent for the public good and out of genuine concern for Israel’s national interest.”