Record turnout for Tel Aviv rally demanding hostage deal

Israeli anti-government protesters and hostage families came together on Saturday night in one of the biggest rallies in the country's history to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the hostages home and “seal the deal."

Organizers said the event was attended by some 500,000 people, which would make it the largest in Israel’s history.

The protest came a week after the tragic discovery of six executed hostages in Gaza, and after Netanyahu pushed back against pressure for a cease-fire deal and declared that “no one will preach to me.”

Several protesters were taken away by security forces, as demonstrators gathered around a large bonfire, holding placards and waving Israeli flags.

Eleven months into the war, numerous rounds of diplomacy have so far failed to clinch a ceasefire deal to end the conflict and bring the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza by Palestinian jihadists.

The latest conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Islamist militant group Hamas killed 1,200 in a cross-border attack and took about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.