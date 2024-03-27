Conscription law crisis deepens as Israel's AG opposes postponing decision

The conscription law crisis is deepening as the Attorney General of Israel, Gali Baharav Miara, opposes postponing the government's appeal to the High Court regarding the Haredim conscription exemption law drafted by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At this point, the government is considering delaying the decision without Miara's support. Time is running out: the request must be submitted to the High Court by midnight.

If such a request is submitted, the judges will likely reject it. Otherwise, starting from April 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will begin recruiting Haredim members. In addition, the government will have to cut funding for yeshivot, traditional Jewish educational institutions that focus on studying Rabbinic literature.

The question of the Haredim conscription in the IDF has been one of the most burning issues in Israeli politics for years and could put an end to the existing coalition. Netanyahu has avoided legislating the step, knowing that such a polarizing move could get him out of office.

Speaking to i24NEWS on Wednesday morning, sources within the ultra-Orthodox parties accused the prime minister of stalling on the draft law: "He is dragging his feet so that he can go to the elections when Trump is already in the White House."