Religious Zionism feared Netanyahu set to call elections in wake of US strike

Hours after the American attack on nuclear facilities in Iran, members of the Religious Zionism Party feared that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would take advantage of the success and bring the elections forward, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday.

Last Sunday, less than 12 hours after the historic US attack on nuclear facilities, a Knesset (Israeli parliament) member from the Religious Zionism Party told i24NEWS in a closed conversation that he feared a scenario in which Netanyahu will exploit the success in Iran and move swiftly to bring forward elections. In the background is the grim state of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s party in the polls, most of which show it failing to pass the electoral threshold.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, US Air Force planes attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. According to US President Donald Trump, the facilities were completely destroyed. Nine B-2 bombers dropped 12 bombs, each weighing 13 tons, on Fordow. Additionally, it was reported that two bombs were dropped on Natanz, and 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired at Natanz and Isfahan.

A few days before the Israeli campaign against Iran began, Smotrich approached the coalition parties regarding the draft law crisis and asked them not to go to elections. "I call on all my coalition partners," he said, "put your disagreements aside. Show responsibility. History will not forgive anyone who dismantles the government and drags the country into elections in the midst of a war, before the hostages have returned and before our objectives regarding Gaza and Iran have been fully achieved."