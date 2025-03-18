Resumption of Gaza fighting paves way for Ben Gvir to return to government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir finalized an agreement allowing the return of Otzma Yehudit to the government, according to the Likud and Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit on Tuesday. This comes after the Israeli army launched a surprise offensive against the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, which has long been a demand of Ben Gvir's.

The resumption of hostilities in Gaza, unanimously approved by top security officials at a crucial meeting on Monday, responds to the main demands posed by Ben Gvir for his return to the government. The military operation, named "Force and Sword," was triggered after the failure of talks in Qatar over the release of hostages.

Ben Gvir will reportedly return to his position as national security minister, while the other members of his party would resume their previous roles. On social network X, he praised this military decision: "As we have said in recent months when we resigned, Israel must resume fighting in Gaza. This is the most fair, moral, and legitimate approach to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas and bring back our hostages."

In response to criticism regarding the timing of the offensive, a government source firmly denied any political influence. "The allegations about Ben Gvir's influence are an absurd lie," the source said. "This surprise attack is not related to the budget. The decisions were made during a series of discussions, including during Purim, with the support of all the heads of security services."