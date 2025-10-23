Shas announces withdrawal from Knesset committee positions over Yeshiva student status

Shas has announced its decision to withdraw from its positions on Knesset committees in protest of the government’s failure to bring a vote on the law regulating the status of yeshiva students.

According to a statement released by the Shas party, the law was supposed to be brought to a vote no later than the opening of the winter session of the Knesset, but this deadline has passed without action.

In line with the decision, Education Committee Chairman MK Yossi Taib and Health Committee Chairman MK Yoni Meshriki have submitted letters of resignation to the Knesset Speaker, relinquishing their committee leadership roles.

Shas emphasized that, despite the resignations, it will continue to advocate vigorously for the rights and status of yeshiva students and Torah scholars, whom the movement regards as central to the spiritual and historical continuity of the Jewish people.

The party condemned what it called a “political and cruel campaign of persecution” against students dedicating themselves to Torah study for the benefit of the entire nation, including the soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

The party added that once the status of yeshiva students is formalized, it will return to its previous roles within the government and the Knesset.

Until that time, Shas plans to coordinate closely with other Haredi factions and will consult the Council of Torah Sages on its voting positions in the Knesset plenum.