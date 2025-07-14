Shas party threatens to boycott Knesset votes without new Conscription Law

Recommended -

Ultra-Orthodox political parties are ramping up their demands for the draft of the new Conscription Law to be presented immediately on Monday, despite their growing understanding that the chances of its approval in the current Knesset (Israeli parliament) session are nonexistent. The current session is set to conclude in approximately two weeks.

The parties are now preparing to escalate their protest measures and are even considering signing a renewed proposal to dissolve the Knesset. Additionally, they are expected to consult with rabbis about potentially withdrawing from the coalition in the near future.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri is spearheading the push to withdraw from the coalition, according to Israeli media reports, and wants United Torah Judaism factions to be the first to pull out, with his party to join afterward. This way he aims to avoid appearing responsible for bringing down the government.

The coalition criticized Deri for the move, saying he was "being dragged after the extremist Haredim to bring down a right-wing government because of the Draft Law," adding that "This will cost him in the elections."

A senior official in the ultra-Orthodox parties told i24NEWS that it seemed they were headed towards a partial resignation, which would involve remaining in the coalition while retaining control over ministries "such as [advisor Motti] Babchik in the Housing Ministry" alongside resigning from the government "to avoid public criticism."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein on Sunday to discuss the issue. Sources close to Edelstein said it is possible the law will be published this week. Edelstein himself also said that he hopes to finish drafting the law as soon as possible and that it may happen as early as this week.

Senior coalition members said last Wednesday that "Netanyahu will not let the government fall because of the Conscription Law – the law will pass, period. We want to finish with it before the end of the session." The statement was made in response to concerns that the law would not pass before the Knesset session ends at the end of July.

Representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community, led by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, demanded to see a final draft of the law by last Monday afternoon. They threatened that if this did not happen, they would boycott the plenum and government legislative votes. Indeed, when it was not presented, they announced that they would carry out their sanction. As a result, all votes on government bills were canceled this week. It remains unclear what will happen to the bills that were scheduled to be voted upon in the plenum this week.